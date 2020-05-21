Netflix is adapting the bestselling book Anatomy of a Scandal as a new series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced the anthology series in a press release Thursday.

Anatomy of a Scandal is based on the Sarah Vaughan novel of the same name. The series centers on a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) will serve as co-writers, executive producers and showrunners. S.J. Clarkson will direct all six episodes.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that producers plan to tackle a different scandal in each season. The series will film in the U.K.