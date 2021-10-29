Ana de Armas is in talks to take on the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming John Wick spinoff film titled Ballerina.

Variety reported that Armas is in discussions to join the project from director Len Wiseman (Underworld), based on a script by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum).

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Armas is in talks for the role.

Ballerina will follow a female assassin who is seeking revenge against those who killed her family.

John Wick series director Chad Stahelski is producing along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022 with Keanu Reeves returning along with Stahelski. Laurence Fishburne Lance Reddick , Rina Swayama and Donnie Yen also star.

Lionsgate TV is also planning a John Wick television series that acts as a prequel titled The Continental.

Armas is best known for starring in Knives Out and Blade Runner 2049. The actress recently appeared in the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.