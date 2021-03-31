The BBC has announced it is working with Amy Winehouse's mother, Janis, on an hour-long documentary timed to the 10th anniversary of the singer-songwriter's death.

Amy Winehouse was a five-time Grammy winner who battled substance abuse for most of her adult life.

She died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. She was 27.

"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy," Janis Winehouse said in a statement.

Marina Parker is directing Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, but no premiere date has been set yet.

It is expected to include new interviews, never-before-seen photos and films provided by her family and footage from the BBC archives.

"Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On promises to be a celebratory and intimate portrayal of one of the brightest musical talents the United Kingdom has ever seen. Whilst being a celebration of her musical genius and featuring rare and unheard performances, it will also offer a reinterpretation of the prevailing narrative around her rise and fall, told by those closest to her," Max Gogarty and Rachel Davies from the BBC said in a joint statement.