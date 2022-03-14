Series creator, showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino made the announcement recently at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas.
Sedaris and Flynn will be portraying the parents of Summer, played by Busy Philipps.
Girls5eva, which was renewed for a second season in June, follows a one-hit wonder pop group from the '90s trying to make a comeback. Sara Bareilles, Philipps, Paula Pell and Rene Elise Goldsberry star.
