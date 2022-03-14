Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn are set to star in season 2 of Peacock's comedy music series, Girls5eva.

Series creator, showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino made the announcement recently at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas.

Sedaris and Flynn will be portraying the parents of Summer, played by Busy Philipps.

Girls5eva, which was renewed for a second season in June, follows a one-hit wonder pop group from the '90s trying to make a comeback. Sara Bareilles, Philipps, Paula Pell and Rene Elise Goldsberry star.

Co-stars include Ashley Park, Jonathan Hadary, Daniel Break and Erika Henningsen. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond serve as executive producers.

Girls5eva Season 2 is coming to Peacock on May 5. The new season will launch with three new episodes with new episodes then set to arrive weekly.