Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are headed to cable TV with a new self-filmed cooking show, the Food Network announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said the show, tentatively titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, will feature the couple preparing dishes in their own kitchen at home. Schumer and Fischer, who married in 2018, will film the show themselves during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions -- for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating," Schumer said in a statement.

The show's first season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, the Food Network said.