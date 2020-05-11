Amy Schumer and her son made a virtual appearance on Today.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian discussed her baby boy, Gene David, her first Mother's Day and her cooking show with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, during Monday's episode of the morning show.

Schumer appeared on the show from home alongside Fischer and Gene, who celebrated his first birthday last week. She introduced her son to Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"He's a cute guy," Schumer said. "He's clapping, he can walk around. Yesterday, he was collecting pinecones, and I'll say it, he was hoarding pinecones."

Schumer and Fischer laughed at the fact that they recently changed Gene's middle name from Atell to David. The couple legally changed their son's name after realizing "Gene Atell" sounded like "genital."

"We fixed it," Schumer said. "We usually call him his nicknames, like Little Bagini Panini."

Schumer said she spent her first Mother's Day Sunday at home with her family amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Mother's Day was really peaceful," she said. "It was such a nice day. It's just sweet to be together right now more than we normally would be."

Schumer and Fischer star on the new Food Network series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. The couple are filming the show at home with the help of their nanny amid the health crisis.

"She's a great student," Fischer said of Schumer. "She really focuses and listens and isn't afraid to mess up. You have to roll with anything, which is sort of the point of the show."

In April, Schumer's son had a virtual reunion with his friend Ben, the son of television personality Andy Cohen, on Watch What Happens Live. Schumer and Cohen answered "who is more likely to" questions about their sons and parenting.