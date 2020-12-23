Amy Schumer has apologized to Hilaria Baldwin after sharing a postpartum photo of Baldwin as a joke.

The 39-year-old actress and comedian apologized Tuesday on Instagram after Baldwin, 36, said she was body shamed after Schumer jokingly re-posted a photo of her in her underwear.

Baldwin shared a photo Sunday of herself holding Eduardo, her 3-month-old son with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. In the picture, Baldwin shows her slim postpartum figure in a black bra and underwear.

On Monday, Schumer re-posted the photo on her own account and jokingly presented it as a holiday card from herself and her 19-month-old son, Gene.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," she captioned the since-deleted post.

In a video Tuesday, Baldwin said she thought Schumer's joke was "very funny" but was concerned when the comments "spiraled out of control" and started body shaming her.

"If you're doing body inclusivity, that's body inclusivity for all," Baldwin said. "There's that whole thing of 'oh, moms don't look like that.' Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity."

"This is what I look like. I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life, and there you go. Period. End of story. There's no need that I need to apologize for that, just as there's no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look [like] and their life story," she added.

Schumer responded in the comments, saying, "I'm sorry." Baldwin replied by saying Schumer didn't have anything to be sorry for.

"@amyschumer Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh. My only intentions were to address some of the the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo," Baldwin said.

Baldwin has four other children, daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2, with Alec Baldwin. She and Alec Baldwin introduced baby Eduardo during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.