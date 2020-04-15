Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's sons had a virtual reunion on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer, 38, and Cohen, 51, answered questions about their parenting and had their respective sons, Gene, 11 months, and Ben, 14 months, wave to each other during the at-home episode of the Bravo series.

"Amy, I count your son, Gene, as one of Ben's only friends his own age, and sadly, our playdates have been halted since the quarantine," Cohen said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Schumer, who is parent to Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, and Cohen played a game of "One, Two, Baby" where they answered "who is more likely" questions about their sons and parenting. When asked who exhibits more side-eye during playdates, Schumer answered "Ben."

"Ben's a side-eye guy," Cohen said.

Schumer and Cohen agreed that their respective nannies change more diapers than them, and that Schumer makes Gene and Ben laugh more. The pair also agreed that Schumer curses more in front of the kids.

"I don't even try not to," Schumer confessed.

Schumer told Cohen how "Gene misses Ben so much." She and Cohen then brought Gene and Ben on camera to wave "hello" to each other.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Schumer said on Tuesday's episode of her Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast that she legally changed Gene's name from "Gene Attell Fischer" to "Gene David Fischer" because "Gene Attell" sounded like "genital."

"It's now Gene David Fischer," the actress and comedian said. "It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'genital.'"

Schumer and Fischer named their son after Schumer's friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell. They changed their son's middle name to Attell's given name of David.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, will star in a new Food Network series, tentatively titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. The couple will film the show themselves while at home amid the pandemic.