Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has won her 20th game.

The first openly transgender contestant to compete has earned $768,600 on the show as of Tuesday.

Schneider, a 42-year-old engineering manager from California, began her winning streak Nov. 17.

"Post-game thoughts: Getting out of bed was rough Tuesday morning, but I knew that at the end of the day, win or lose, I'd be flying home to Genevieve, which definitely helped me get through the day," Schneider tweeted, referring to her girlfriend.

Schneider will next compete on the show in two weeks.