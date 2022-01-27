Amy Schneider discussed her 40-game winning streak coming to an end on Jeopardy! while appearing on Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schneider, a 42-year-old engineering manager who is transgender, was eliminated on Wednesday's installment of Jeopardy! after she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago who earned $29, 600 to Schneider's $19,600.

"He deserved it. He did a great job. It's hard to be that sad when I've done so much better than I expected," Schneider told GMA on Thursday.

"This is it. I know the answer of how far I go. It's 40 and that's something that, I could never be disappointed in winning that many games," she continued.

Schneider had earned the show's second-longest win streak at 40 games and the fourth highest cash winnings at $1,382, 800. Current host Ken Jennings holds the records for most consecutive wins at 74 and highest winnings at $2,520,700.

"It was coming to an end somehow and I couldn't quite explain it. I definitely think part of that was once I passed Matt Amodio, the next milestone of Ken Jennings ' streak still just felt unfathomably far away," Schneider said.

"It just sort of seemed like I had done all I could do," she continued.

Schneider also addressed the trans community during the interview.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Specifically to trans people out there, anything you wanted to do before you can still keep chasing those same dreams," she said.