Amy Poehler told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she had stress dreams about hosting the Golden Globes virtually.Poehler co-hosted the awards show from California, with Tina Fey appearing from New York, due to COVID-19 precautions. The audience was made up of masked and socially distanced first responders and essential workers.

"There's a lot of things that can go wrong. It was interesting because I had like new stress dreams. You know usually your dreams are that you're going to say the wrong thing or you're going to fall. But I kept having these technological stress dreams," Poehler said on Monday's show.

She was worried about the audio going out and other potential tech problems."Basically like a living Zoom nightmare is what I was having. But it was kind of like a Kubrick film because the audience was masked and quiet, and spread out and just kind of staring at us," she said.

Poehler also discussed her newly released Netflix film Moxie, which she stars in and directed.

The film, based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, follows a 16-year-old girl (Hadley Robinson) who is inspired by her formerly rebellious mother (Poehler) to release a zine at a her school that sparks a revolution.

"I always loved those high-school movies that had you know, kind of the quiet female protagonist like Molly Ringwald if you will, who was watching the action and trying to figure out how to participate in it. The book it was based on is written by a high school teacher and we really wanted it to feel like what high school feels like. High stakes, big feelings," Poehler said.

Poehler also played Instant Spoilers with Fallon. The pair took turns guessing a movie based only on its spoilers.

Poehler and Fallon were bad at the game and didn't score any points until the end.