Amy Grant is recovering after undergoing open heart surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant's rep gave an update Wednesday after the 59-year-old Christian music singer had surgery to correct partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare heart condition she's had since birth.

"Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers of the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery," the rep said on Facebook.

Grant's rep also posted an update on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the prayers today! Amy's heart surgery went well and she is recovering in the care of a great team of doctors," the post reads.

Grant learned she had PAPVR after having a heart checkup in February. She shared the news Feb. 12 on Twitter during heart health awareness month.

"The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic," the singer said. "The second good news is that it's fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart."

Grant released her 15th studio album, How Mercy Looks from Here, in 2013. She is known for the singles "Wise Up," "Stay for Awhile," "1974" and "Say Once More."