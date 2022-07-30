Singer Amy Grant is out of the hospital following a bicycle-riding mishap earlier this week.

Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet)," Grant's Instagram page said Friday.

"Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably," the update said.

"Due to the doctor's orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to Amy's website for the latest concert schedule and details."

The incident comes more than two years after Grant, now 61, underwent open-heart surgery to correct pulmonary venous return, a rare heart condition she's had since birth.

Grant most recently released the single, "Say It with a Kiss," in 2018.

She will be feted at this year's Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4.