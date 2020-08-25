Neon is giving a glimpse of the new film Ammonite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company released a trailer for the romantic drama Tuesday featuring Kate Winslet as Mary Anning, an acclaimed palaeontologist, and Saoirse Ronan as Charlotte Murchison, a young woman struggling with "melancholia."

The preview shows Charlotte's husband, Roderick (James McArdle), send Charlotte to live with Mary by the sea and assist with her work. The women develop a passionate romance that changes both of their lives.

Ammonite is inspired by the real-life Anning, who lived from 1799 to 1847. The movie is written and directed by Francis Lee (God's Own Country) and co-stars Fiona Shaw, Alec SecÄƒreanu and Gemma Jones.

Lee said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June that he hopes Ammonite helps people realize "the power of love; the power of a deep, intimate, human relationship; the power of touch; and hope."

Lee said he was drawn to the time period after seeing research about "wonderful, life-long, passionate" same-sex female relationships from the era.

"And I was fascinated to set this film in a period that was totally patriarchal and where women were completely owned by their fathers or their husbands ... So, the idea of two women actually in a relationship together was just not a though anybody ever had within society," he said.

Ammonite will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before opening in theaters Nov. 13.