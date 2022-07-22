Mike Wolfe has announced on Instagram that his former American Pickers co-star, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe posted on Instagram Thursday.

"There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

Fritz last appeared on History's antique-hunting docu-series in 2020.

He stepped away from the show, which premiered in 2010, because he was battling Crohn's disease and alcohol addiction, and needed back surgery.