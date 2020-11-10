Mendes will release his fourth studio album, Wonder, in December. He said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, supported and helped him craft the album.
Megan Thee Stallion released the EP Suga in March. In October, the rapper addressed her July shooting in an op-ed for The New York Times about protecting Black women.
Bad Bunny released his second solo album, YHLQMDLG, in February. Lil Baby released his second album, My Turn, the same month.
