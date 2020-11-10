The 2020 American Music Awards will feature world premiere performances from Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny.

The AMAs announced Tuesday that Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Lil Baby will premiere new songs during the awards show this month.

Lil Baby will make his AMAs debut by performing his song "Emotionally Scarred" for the first time live. Bad Bunny will perform a song with Jhay Cortez.

The new group of performers join previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa. BTS will premiere their new single "Life Goes On" and perform their song "Dynamite."

Taraji P. Henson, an actress known for Empire, will host this year's AMAs. The awards show will air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Mendes will release his fourth studio album, Wonder, in December. He said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, supported and helped him craft the album.

Megan Thee Stallion released the EP Suga in March. In October, the rapper addressed her July shooting in an op-ed for The New York Times about protecting Black women.

Bad Bunny released his second solo album, YHLQMDLG, in February. Lil Baby released his second album, My Turn, the same month.