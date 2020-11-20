Musical performances: The Weeknd will perform "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G and deliver the first television performance of his song "Save Your Tears." Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly, Lewis Capaldi andMachine Gun Kelly will also perform.
Nominees: Swift, Bieber, Ricch, The Weekend and Post Malone are nominated for Artist of the Year. Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Ricch, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are nominated for New Artist of the Year. Doja Cat's "Say So," Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake, Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me," Swift's "Cardigan" and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" are up for Favorite Music Video
