The 2020 American Music Awards are set to air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the fan-voted event for the fist time. The show will take place at the Microsoft theater in Los Angles.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are among this year's top nominees with eight nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion has five nominations, while Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber have four.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Network: ABC

Musical performances: The Weeknd will perform "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G and deliver the first television performance of his song "Save Your Tears." Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly, Lewis Capaldi andMachine Gun Kelly will also perform.

Nominees: Swift, Bieber, Ricch, The Weekend and Post Malone are nominated for Artist of the Year. Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Ricch, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are nominated for New Artist of the Year. Doja Cat's "Say So," Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake, Gaga and Ariana Grande 's "Rain On Me," Swift's "Cardigan" and The Weeknd 's "Blinding Lights" are up for Favorite Music Video

Presenters: Ciara, Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and more will present awards.