'American Idol' shocker: Top 14 eliminations halted by "unprecedented" voting glitch
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/31/2026
American Idol has delayed results and pushed back the next two eliminations after a historic voting surge.
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At the beginning of American Idol's broadcast Monday night on ABC, host Ryan Seacrest narrowed down the Top 20 contestants to the Top 14, who went on to perform "Songs of Faith" live for home viewer votes.
The Top 14 contestants were Braden Rumfelt, Brooks Rosser, Chris Tungseth, Daniel Stallworth, Hannah Harper, Jake Thistle, Jesse Findling, Jordan McCullough, Julian Kalel Keyla Richardson, Kyndal Inskeep, Lucas Leon, Philmon Lee, and Rae Boyd.
As a result, the six contestants who were ousted following the Hawaii round were Abayomi Lewis, Genevieve Heyward, Kutter Bradley, Madison Moon, Makiyah Mustiful, and Ruby Rae.
After the Top 14 contestants each sang an inspirational or religious song during the two-hour episode, it became time for Ryan to eliminate two more singers from the competition.
But in a shocking twist, Ryan was unable to announce the voting results that would've determined Season 24's Top 12 contestants.
With just a couple of minutes left in the broadcast, Ryan asked production to "dim the lights" as usual.
"Well, we have had five ways to vote tonight -- tens of millions of votes coming in at a rate we have never seen before. Truly unprecedented," began.
One of the new voting methods was a social-media voting system.
"And to ensure complete accuracy with the numbers," Ryan continued, "I was literally just told we are not going to announce eliminations tonight."
The longtime host explained, "This is the first time it's ever happened. Believe me, I've been here every night."
Ryan added that American Idol wants "to make sure" that "every vote" is counted and that "every vote" is right.
"We'll carry forward those votes, get everything verified," Ryan promised.
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"And so, at the top of next week's show, your results will be revealed live on this stage. There you have it America! Tens of millions of votes! Your Top 12 will sing for your votes live all over again." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.