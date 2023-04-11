'American Idol' reveals remaining semifinalists and expands Season 21 to a Top 26
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/11/2023
American Idol unveiled the rest of the Top 24 contestants during Part 2 of the Showstoppers: The Final Judgment round -- but in a plot twist, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie expanded it to a Top 26 due to an abundance of talent competing on Season 21.
"Plot twist. Us judges, we like to change it up every season. We have so much talent this season, we don't think there's a Top 24. We think there's a Top 26!" Katy revealed at the end of Monday night's episode on ABC.
In Showstoppers: The Final Judgment that filmed in Malibu, CA, the American Idol contestants who survived "Hollywood Week" were required to perform with a band for the first time in attempt to make the Top 24 -- which eventually changed into the Top 26 -- and sing for America's vote next week.
The singers who advanced into the Top 26 on Monday night's show included Colin Stough, an 18-year-old Hvac technician from Amory, MS, who performed "Cold" by Chris Stapleton for his Showstoppers performance; Dawson Wayne, a 21-year-old college student from San Antonio, TX, who sang "Flying" by Coady Fry; and Elijah McCormick, a 21-year-old ophthalmologist technician from Raeford, NC, who sang "Believe For It" by CeCe Winans.
Elise Kristine, an 18-year-old college student from Issaquah, WA, who sang "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone for the Showstoppers round also made it through to the Top 26, as well as Emma Busse, a 20-year-old performer from Vancouver, BC, who performed "Chasing Pavements" by Adele, and Hannah Nicolaisen, a 23-year-old recruiter from Houston, TX, who belted out "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.
Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, HI, who sang "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel, also joined the Top 26, along with Mariah Faith, a 21-year-old hairstylist from Conway, SC, who took the stage with "I Ain't Living Long Like This" by Waylon Jennings.
More contestants who survived the big cut were Marybeth Byrd, a 21-year-old radio host from Armorel, AR, who sang "Flat On the Floor" by Carrie Underwood; Matt Wilson, a 21-year-old teacher's aide from Buffalo, NY, who sang "Forever" by Chris Brown; and Megan Danielle, a 20-year-old server from Douglasville, GA, who initially took the stage with "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga.
Katy, Luke and Lionel also advanced Nailyah Serenity, a 22-year-old retail advisor from Charlotte, NC, who sang "Superstar" by Luther Vandross, and she was joined by Olivia Soli, a 20-year-old college student from Los Angeles, CA, who performed "All By Myself" by Celine Dion; and Oliver Steele, a 25-year-old musician from Mount Juliet, TN, who sang "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears.
Megan made it into the Top 24 after the judges had asked her to perform in a singoff against another talented pop singer: Paige Anne, a 16-year-old high school student from Idaho Falls, ID.
Paige Anne initially sang "California Dreamin'" by The Mamas & The Papas for her Showstoppers performance from her hotel room because she wasn't feeling well at the time.
For the singoff, Megan and Paige Anne were able to pick any Adele song, and they ultimately agreed upon "Easy On Me." They were each asked to sing the song one at a time for the judges with no microphone, bells or whistles.
"Paige, you are an incredible talent," Luke shared after deliberating with the judges.
"This is a year that is really, really stacked -- maybe better than ever -- with your style of singers, and we are totally in misery trying to sort through it. But you are not in our Top 24."
Katy then told Megan, "We think you're a star... Fight for your life," and Luke said it was the judges' goal to convince her that she is "spectacular."
Luke continued, "I'm getting emotional talking to you about how wonderful your voice is. We are so proud to have you in our Top 24, and we wish you the best."
But with the success stories also came some broken hearts.
Many contestants were shown being eliminated from the competition during Monday night's broadcast.
Cam Amen, a 27-year-old server from Omaha, NE, who sang "The Impossible Dream (The Quest)" from Man of La Mancha was ousted from American Idol after receiving a Platinum Ticket during the auditions round.
Caroline Kole, a 25-year-old social media manager from Nashville, TN, who sang "Iris" by The Goo Goo Dolls, was also sent home, as well as Kya Monee, a 21-year-old daycare worker from Austin, TX, who belted out "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus.
The other eliminees shown were Mikenley Brown, a 17-year-old high school student from New Castle, IN, who performed "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile; Preston Duffee, a 21-year-old musician from Hartsville, SC, who took the stage with "Crazy Town" by Jason Aldean; and Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, TX, who performed "Waiting for the Thunder" by Blackberry Smoke.
American Idol's judges said they narrowed down 55 hopefuls to 26 contestants during Sunday and Monday night's broadcasts on ABC, but only a total of 25 contestants were shown advancing to the next round on television.
According to MJSBigBlog.com, Beckett Rex, an 18-year-old from Ojai, CA, dropped out of the competition following his selection in the Top 26 so producers chose not to show any his journey on American Idol.
Beckett is also visible in the show's footage showing the Top 26 celebrating their advancement, as well in publicity photos released by ABC.
Paige Ann reportedly took his place once Beckett left, filling out the Top 26. Paige Ann's participation in the Top 26 is expected to be made on the next American Idol broadcast.
Next week, over the course of a two-night event, American Idol's Top 26 will perform at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. The two performance episodes will air Sunday, April 16 at 8PM ET/PT and Monday, April 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Soul and R&B singer and songwriter Allen Stone will mentor the Idol hopefuls on the April 16 episode, and then artist Noah Cyrus will serve as mentor on the April 17 show.