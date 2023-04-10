In Showstoppers: The Final Judgment that filmed in Malibu, CA, the American Idol contestants who survived "Hollywood Week" were required to perform with a band for the first time in attempt to make the Top 24 and sing for America's vote.
About half of the contestants who sang in the Showstoppers round were cut by the judges during The Final Judgment.
"We are actually faced with the best talent we've ever had," Lionel noted.
"This is our best season yet," Katy noted.
The singers who made it into the Top 24 during Sunday night's broadcast included Haven Madison, a 16-year-old high school student from Clarksville, TN, who sang "Bird Set Free" by Sia for her Showstoppers performance; Kaeyra, a 21-year-old restaurant singer from Algonquin, IL, who sang "River" by Bishop Briggs; and Lucy Love, a 28-year-old mother from Holly Grove, AR, who performed "Flying Without Wings" by Ruben Studdard.
The judges advanced Michael Williams, a 21-year-old singer from Mason, OH, for his performance of "Angels Like You" by Miley Cyrus as well as Nutsa, a 25-year-old performer from Tbilisi, GA, who sang "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner.
Joining Michael in the Top 24 will be Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high school student from Vancouver, BC, who performed "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo for the Showstoppers performance.
Warren Peay, a 24-year-old appliance repair technician from Bamberg, SC, also survived the big cut after performing "Whipping Post" by Allman Brothers Band, along with We Ani, a 23-year-old performer from Harlem, NY, who sang "Ain't No Way" by Aretha Franklin.
And Zachariah Smith, a 19-year-old grill cook from Amory, MS, also made it through to the next round after he belted out "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen.
Two singers were forced to compete in an Idol singoff for a spot in the Top 24: Pjae, a 24-year-old branding designer from Lawton, OK, and Malik Heard, a 25-year-old retail associate from Dallas, TX.
Katy, Luke and Lionel asked Pjae, who initially sang "I Want You" by Luke James for his Showstoppers performance, and Malik, who first sang "Can We Talk" by Tevin Campbell, to duke it out since they're both sultry singers.
"We had a disagreement right here," Lionel told the two hopefuls during Final Judgment.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Katy went on to explain: "We think you guys have spectacular voices. We were all disagreeing on who we think has the best sultry voice, the best R&B voice. So we've decided -- this is our second year of doing something. It's called The Singoff."
Pjae and Malik had to pick a song -- either "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish or "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. -- and then rehearse it for one hour. The singers then had to perform the same song back-to-back for the judges with no microphone, glitz or glamour.
"Maybe we'll have a little bit more clarity, and maybe all of us [judges] will be on the same page," Katy said.
"I hope," Lionel added.
Pjae and Malik decided to perform "Everything I Wanted," and after both men did an incredible job, Katy said she changed her mind and the person she was originally sold on was "out." Luke noted it was the best Pjae had ever sung in his life.
Following a brief judges' deliberation, Katy announced, "Pjae, you have the gravitas and you have the volume and the vocals. I don't think it was as controlled as Malik in this moment. You've shown us a lot and you've improved... We have decided that Pjae, you are going to scale those heights and go into the Top 24."
"And Malik, we've never done this," she continued. "We've actually moved someone else out of the competition. You are going to the Top 24 as well. If you believe in miracles, this is one of them!"
Luke told the two artists that they had both "earned" their way into the Top 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
The episode concluded with another singoff between Paige Anne, a 16-year-old high school student from Idaho Falls, ID, who initially sang "California Dreamin'" by The Mamas & The Papas, and Megan Danielle, a 20-year-old server from Douglasville, GA, who initially took the stage with "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga.
Paige actually sang her Showstoppers performance from her hotel room out of an abundance of caution because she wasn't feeling well.
"We are so confused and so messed up in the head as judges, we're going to make y'all sing off," Luke told the girls at Final Judgment.
"When you're singing, you're surviving. What we want you to do is an Adele singoff.
Megan and Paige were able to pick any Adele song, and they finally agreed on "Easy On Me."
The episode concluded with Megan about to perform, and so the judges' verdict will be revealed during the next American Idol episode airing Monday night at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Unfortunately, three singers were shown getting cut from the competition: Adin Boyer, a 22-year-old music teacher from Lake Forest, CA, who sang "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay; Fire, a 23-year-old dancer from Lawton, OK, who sang "Mercy" by Duffy; and Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old high school student from Pound Ridge, NY, who performed "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal.
The rest of the Top 24 will be determined during Monday night's broadcast.
And then next week, American Idol's Top 24 will perform at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. The two performance episodes will air Sunday, April 16 at 8PM ET/PT and Monday, April 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Soul and R&B singer and songwriter Allen Stone mentors the Idol hopefuls on the April 16 episode, and then artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor on the April 17 show.