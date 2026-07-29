Disney/Eric McCandless

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/29/2026



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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

has been renewed for its landmark 25th season.'s 25th season will premiere next year on ABC and stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Once live shows begin, episodes will also stream live on Disney+.Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday, August 25, with the return of "Idol Across America.""Idol Across America" is a virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.Hopefuls auditioning will perform face-to-face with an producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to advance to sing for the judges.Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates.Additional details about 's host and judging panel will be released at a later date.People auditioning must be 15 years or older by Feb. 15, 2027, and video auditions will be accepted if a person cannot attend his or her state's specific date.'s 24th season kicked off earlier this year with the show's biggest season premiere in four years -- a total of 6.22 million viewers.crowned Hannah Harper its Season 24 champion over runner-up Jordan McCullough during the epic season finale that aired in May.Hannah, a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom from Willow Springs, MO, defeated Jordan, a 27-year-old worship director from Murfreesboro, TN, after three rounds of competition on finale night.is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.Below is a list of "Idol Across America" audition dates and locations across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.- August 25: (VIP Day) Only the first 250 singers who register will secure a spot for their chance to become the next Idol. Once all spots are claimed, registration for this date closes.- August 26: Florida, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia- August 27: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania- August 31: The South Open Call- September 1: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin- September 2: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington- September 8: Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas- September 9: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming- September 11: Nationwide Open Call- September 14: East Coast Open Call- September 16: Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina- September 18: Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont- September 21: West and Midwest Open Call- September 23: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi- September 25: Delaware; Maryland; Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Rhode Island; Massachusetts- September 28: Nationwide Open Call