'American Idol' ousts Casey Bishop leaving Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence as Top 3 finale finalists
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/17/2021
American Idol has determined its Top 3 finalists and eliminated Casey Bishop during Season 19's penultimate episode on ABC.
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the season's Top 3 contestants at the end of Sunday night's live episode, during which home viewers cast their votes in real time.
American Idol's Top 3 contestants in no particular order are Grace Kinstler, a 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL; Chayce Beckham, a 24-year-old heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, CA; and Willie Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from Douglas, GA.
American Idol therefore ousted Casey, a 16-year-old high school student from Estero, FL, from the running.
As previously announced, Idol's Top 5 contestant Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old high school student from Roebuck, SC, exited the competition after a KKK-themed Snapchat video resurfaced on the Internet showing Caleb sitting next to someone dressed in a white hood.
Chayce, Grace, Willie and Casey each performed a song written by his or her own personal idol followed by a mash-up performance, which mixed each singer's brand new original singles with a reprisal song he or she had already performed on the show before.
In addition, the Top 4 paired up for a duet in honor of this week's mentor, singer and producer Finneas.
For the personal-idol round, Chayce performed "Colder Weather" by Zac Brown Band, Casey sang "Wish You Were Gay" by Billie Eilish, Grace took the stage with "A Moment Like This" by Kelly Clarkson, and Willie belted out "Glory" by Common and John Legend.
For the round in which the contestants performed a mash-up of an original single and previously-performed tune, Chayce sang his original song "23" along with "You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton.
Casey took the stage with her song "Love Me Leave Me" as well as "Live Wire" by Motley Crue.
Grace sang her original song "Love Someone" that blended with "Father" by Demi Lovato.
And Willie performed his own single "Never Be Alone" along with "I Was Here" by Beyonce.
For Round 3, Grace and Willie paired up to sing "What They'll Say About Us" by Finneas, and Casey and Chayce performed "Break My Heart Again."