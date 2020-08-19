American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return in Season 19.

ABC announced in a press release Wednesday that Bryan, Perry and Richie will return as judges in the new season, which features Ryan Seacrest as host.

"Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," showrunner Trish Kinane said. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season."

American Idol has been filming remotely since April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire -- and I am proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we need it most," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."

ABC said remote virtual auditions for Season 19 are underway across the U.S.

Season 19 will be the fourth American Idol season to air on ABC. The reality talent competition moved to ABC in Season 16 after airing for 15 seasons on Fox.

Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. She showed her baby bump in a new music video for her song "Smile," released last week.