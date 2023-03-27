Cam, a 27-year-old server from Indianapolis, who currently resides in Omaha, NE, brought American Idol's judges to tears in Las Vegas, NV, with his soulful rendition of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen.
Cam, who was visibly emotional the entire time he performed, showcased goosebump-raising cracks in the upper register of his voice and an ability to tell a story through song.
Cam's Platinum Ticket allowed him to skip a whole day of the grueling Hollywood Week, which already filmed.
"I can hardly breathe. This is our sixth year here, and stylistically, your style is so beautifully unique," Luke told Cam after the audition.
"I don't have anybody I've seen in this chair to compare you to, and every time I wanted you to do something amazing, you did it. It was just incredible. I mean, you came out of being upset and crying and just started singing like that! You didn't even have all the tears dried."
Katy agreed, "It's all true," and added, "It sounds like you never got a shot. It sounds like you had to sacrifice. You don't need to hold onto it anymore, just let it come out."
Luke then explained how the judges had two tickets to hand out: the Golden Ticket and the Platinum Ticket.
"The Platinum Ticket, we kind of save it for people we feel might be a little more special than your average American Idol," Luke announced.
"And that Platinum Ticket gives you a couple little advantages. And I'll tell you what -- there's no doubt that you've earned the right to it."
Katy and Lionel backed Luke's statement, and then Luke announced, "Cam, it's a 'yes.'"
"You're going to Hollywood!" the judges declared in sync.
Prior to his performance, Cam shared with the cameras how he had a "rough" upbringing, going "in and out of foster care."
"It's not the normal life of course," Cam told the judges, getting choked up. "We all got taken away from our mom."
Cam recalled being taken out of his classroom by police officers and holding his younger brother, unaware of what was happening. Cam remembered them crying and waiting for their mother, only to not have their mother show up.
The boys, along with Cam's younger sister, remained in foster care for a long time, and then once Cam turned 18, he gained custody of his siblings.
"I knew I had to raise them right and get them through high school," Cam said.
Cam's brother is now 21-years-old and his sister is 20-years-old.
"I never actually thought I'd be at this point," Cam said of his American Idol opportunity, before the judges praised him for chasing his dream and smiling through such hardship.
After Cam sang "Hallelujah," Katy, Lionel and Luke -- who all had tears in their eyes -- gave the aspiring singer a standing ovation and hugged Cam one by one.
"Welcome home," Lionel said. "You've been through a lot, but the rest of your life is waiting on you. You hear me? God bless you."
Lionel then asked Cam if he believes in "divine guidance," to which Cam responded, "Yes I do, actually."
Lionel continued, "It just happened. For whatever reason, that divine guidance brought you to us, and my friend, we're going to have one heck of a ride."
The judges then invited Cam's girlfriend to join them in the auditions room, and when Cam turned his back, Luke confided in Lionel and Katy, "He may be the best soul singer we've ever had."
"Absolutely," Lionel said.
"I agree with Luke," Katy noted, who joked about how she's unable to hit a note while crying.
Once Cam and his girlfriend stood in front of the judging panel, Luke revealed that Cam had "captivated" the judges with "his talent, his story and his voice."
Luke proceeded to inform the couple that he was going to reward them and love on them in the best way the judges knew how -- with the Platinum Ticket.
Luke concluded the audition by telling Cam that he'd be able to sit out the first round of Hollywood Week and watch the other contestants "get up there and sweat it out."
Cam and his girlfriend were asked to grab the coveted Platinum Ticket together, and Luke thanked Cam for making their day.
"This is the first time I ever went for something for myself, and it's a dream," Cam told the cameras outside of the auditions room.
"It's a dream. It's a blessing right here. I'm got the Platinum Ticket... I can't wait to show my brother and sister what I've done. I know they're going to be excited."
American Idol's judges previously gave Platinum Tickets to Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high school student from Vancouver, BC in Canada, and Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old high school student from Pound Ridge, NY.
American Idol's 21st season kicked off with the show's first-ever "America's Platinum Ticket" late last year.
During the "American Music Awards" broadcast on November 20, three American Idol audition clips aired.
Elijah McCormick, Matt Wilson and Haven Madison each performed for the judges in pre-recorded footage, and then fans were given 24 hours to vote for their favorite among the three singers.
Elijah, a North Carolina resident who auditioned in Nashville and sang "God Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts, ultimately won the vote. He was therefore awarded America's Platinum Ticket and sent off to Hollywood Week.
Elijah's victory was announced via American Idol's official Instagram page on December 4.
"Congratulations to America's Platinum Ticket WINNER @musicbyelijahmc! Follow his entire journey when #AmericanIdol premieres Feb. 19 on ABC!" the caption read.