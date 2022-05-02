'American Idol' eliminates Lady K, Emyrson Flora and Mike Parker as Top 7 finalists determined
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/02/2022
American Idol eliminated Lady K, Emyrson Flora and Mike Parker, which determined the Top 7 finalists of Season 20 during a "Disney Night" performance show that aired Sunday night on ABC.
Lady K, a 25-year-old musician from Tuskegee, AL; Emyrson Flora, a 16-year-old high school student from Cleveland, OH; and Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton, VA, were eliminated from the American Idol competition based on viewer voting that took place throughout the live two-hour broadcast.
All of the finalists had been mentored this week by former World of Dance judge and Dancing with the Stars pro partner Derek Hough.
Lady K. sang "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, and Lionel said she looked and sounded "like a star." Lionel complimented the singer's "unbelievable" growth, and Katy said Lady K. looked gorgeous and grown.
"That was a stunning vocal," Katy noted.
The judges had saved Lady K last week, and Luke pointed out how her performance validated why the panel ultimately made that decision.
Emyrson performed "Carried Me With You" from Onward.
Luke could tell Emyrson was having fun on the stage, and he added, "You are a superstar, in my opinion."
Lionel advised Emyrson not to worry about her onstage presence and to just enjoy the ride, and Katy said she loved it when Emyrson connected with the audience through her eyes and how her voice sounded "spectacular."
Mike sang "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.
Luke noted how that's a really tough song to sing and he had navigated it extremely well, and Lionel agreed with Mike's mother that she has a "superstar son."
As for the other artists, who survived another week, Huntergirl, a 23-year-old singer and songwriter from Winchester, TN, sang "I See the Light" from Tangled.
The three judges got on their feet for Huntergirl, and Lionel commented on how the singer had just "graduated" and truly begun her career as a country singer.
And Katy announced, "The magic is real... You have never sounded better! You pushed that vocal, girl, and this is your Cinderella moment."
Luke was impressed by Huntergirl's elegance and vocal dynamics, and he said he could picture her performing at award shows in the future.
"It was incredibly inspiring," Luke noted, adding, "You're going to carry the torch of country music."
Jay, a 23-year-old medical receptionist from Salisbury, MD, performed "Remember Me" from Coco and also earned himself a standing ovation.
"Jay for the win! Okay, Jay!" Katy said, adding how Jay had used the stage to his advantage and brought energy as well as a nice blend of falsetto and full voice.
Luke said Jay delivered another timeless performance, and Lionel noted how Jay is a star and will definitely have a career in the music industry after that "amazing" performance.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, KY, took the stage with "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story, and the judges gave him a standing ovation.
Katy said that was one of her favorite performances Noah has done thus far, and Luke praised Noah's vocal choices and how "the sky is the limit" for him. Lionel also said Noah had picked the perfect song for him and he loved it.
Leah Marlene, a 20-year-old musician from Normal, IL, took the stage with "When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2.
Luke said Leah had yet to hit a bad note in this competition, and Lionel gushed about how she had knocked this performance out of the park. Katy also called Leah's delivery "silky smooth and beautiful."
Nicolina Bozzo, an 18-year-old university student from Toronto, Ontario, belted out "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid.
Katy, who dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid that evening, joked about how the performance was so good that it was scary and Nicolina had stolen the show.
"That is show business... That was incredible. That was the best performance of the night!" Katy shouted.
Christian Guardino, a 22-year-old kitchen staff member from Patchogue, NY, performed "Circle of Life" from The Lion King and received a standing ovation from the judges.
Luke said Christian had "nailed" the song and sung it perfectly, and Lionel told the singer that he was shining bright on the stage that night. Katy agreed Christian's rendition of the song was "perfect" and his best performance yet on the show.
Fritz Hager, a 22-year-old unemployed singer from Tyler, TX, took the stage with "Go the Distance" from Hercules.
After Katy and Lionel applauded the singer on their feet, Lionel said Fritz had always been their "surprise package" on the show and he stepped into his light that night.
Luke complimented Fritz on creating moments and concluded, "You deserve to be here."