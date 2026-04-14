Rae belted out "MacArthur Park" by Donna Summer for her rock song.
"It was great... Bottom line is, your whole presentation this whole season has just been great vocals," Luke told the singer.
"We saw you almost get emotional," he added. "You're really pouring it all into your performances, and we see that. We're glad you're here. American, make sure you're voting and good job."
Philmon took the stage with "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner.
"There's singing and then there's performing, you follow me?" Lionel said.
Carrie added, "It was such a great song for your voice. You nailed it vocally, but I still want to see some more swagger. It's in there. Bring it! More, more, more!"
Chris sang "Cold as Ice" by Foreigner.
"I'm going to give you some big pointers here," Lionel said.
"Once you take that mic out of that [stand], never go back to that stand again... Attitude is all about doing it and performing it and making it happen! Your voice is there; trust yourself and take a chance."
Braden wowed the audience with "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder and received a standing ovation from the judges.
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"I know what happened here: I gave Braden a little constructive criticism last week and this week, Braden came to play! Well done!" Carrie shouted.