American Idol determined its Top 9 finalists after eliminating Rae Boyd and Philmon Lee during the "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" episode that aired Monday night on ABC.

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After American Idol's Top 11 contestants performed iconic Rock & Roll songs, Rae and Philmon were eliminated based on the home viewer votes that poured in during the live Season 24 episode.

American Idol's Top 9 finalists as a result are Braden Rumfelt, Brooks Rosser, Chris Tungseth, Daniel Stallworth, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Kyndal Inskeep, and Lucas Leon.

The Top 11 were mentored by "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" singer Pat Benatar and her partner Neil Giraldo for Rock & Roll night.

And American Idol judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan offered feedback on all of the Top 11 performances.

Rae belted out "MacArthur Park" by Donna Summer for her rock song.
   
"It was great... Bottom line is, your whole presentation this whole season has just been great vocals," Luke told the singer.

"We saw you almost get emotional," he added. "You're really pouring it all into your performances, and we see that. We're glad you're here. American, make sure you're voting and good job."
   
Philmon took the stage with "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner.

"There's singing and then there's performing, you follow me?" Lionel said.

Carrie added, "It was such a great song for your voice. You nailed it vocally, but I still want to see some more swagger. It's in there. Bring it! More, more, more!"

Chris sang "Cold as Ice" by Foreigner.

"I'm going to give you some big pointers here," Lionel said.

"Once you take that mic out of that [stand], never go back to that stand again... Attitude is all about doing it and performing it and making it happen! Your voice is there; trust yourself and take a chance."

Braden wowed the audience with "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder and received a standing ovation from the judges.
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"I know what happened here: I gave Braden a little constructive criticism last week and this week, Braden came to play! Well done!" Carrie shouted.

Brooks serenaded home viewers were "These Days" by Jackson Browne.

"God has given you your blessing, which is your voice. It is one of the greatest, unique sounds that you could ever ask for, and you're wearing it well. I love what you're doing!" Lionel noted.

Daniel performed "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.

"Watching your rehearsal time beforehand, I did not think I was going to like it, and I was wrong! I can admit when I am wrong, and I was wrong. That was awesome!" Carrie admitted.

Keyla sang "Sign, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder.

"I'm speechless -- unbelievable!" Luke gushed.

"I have never seen you go to that level... Way to go there! After last week, when you doubted yourself, for you to come back and do that, what a showing!"

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Lucas performed "Bennie and the Jets" by Elton John while sitting at the piano.

"One of my favorite songs, and you waited right until the end to put your magic on it," Lionel said.

"I'm telling you when I say this: take a chance. You're a musician... let the vocals go! Let them go!"

Kyndal took the stage with "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin.

"Kyndal, you have such an incredible instrument or you wouldn't be standing here on this stage. I just feel like you kind up gave up on yourself a little bit towards the end," Carrie admitted.

"It started out energetic and then it kind of deflated... But it was more about your attitude towards it, because your voice is amazing."

Hannah delivered a compelling performance of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac.

"Absolutely gorgeous," Carrie shared. "It was the perfect song for you to choose, and just the way -- I mean, I know we say, 'You made it your own,' but it sounded like you. Beautiful."

Jordan sang "Somebody to Love" by Queen.

"You just proved that anyone can rock!" Carrie squealed.

And Luke added, "Everything about that is what American Idol is all about... That is what we sit here behind the desk for -- that right there."
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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