Daniel Stallworth performed "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.
"Can I get an Amen?!... I knew you would crush it and I was right. It felt like it was made for you and your voice. It just seemed to easy. It was beautiful!" Carrie told the singer.
Braden Rumfelt sang "Remember Me" from Coco.
"That was a very challenging, tricky song," Luke admitted.
"We've seen you come out and sing big moments, but that thing was tender, a lot of movements, a lot of chords. In this high-pressure scenario, you did a great job creating the mood and showing us things that you could do. I saw a lot of your future in that performance."
Lucas Leon took the stage with "Life Is a Highway" from the movie Cars.
"Wow! Look at you, Lucas! You took every note. You owned the stage... I felt like I was at your concert," Jennifer told him.
"You are well on your way, young man. Continue to just trust your instinct, because you have an instinct that you couldn't even pay for. That's what's going to get you farther on that highway that you're already on!"
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Hannah Harper belted out "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog.
"I loved it! It made my heart smile. It made me smile watching you grow into, like, you kind of started with this Reba McEntire with attitude kind of thing, then you grew into your character," Luke gushed.
"You didn't overdo anything. You did it perfectly like your personality that we know. I loved it. It's one of my favorite performances you've ever done."
For "Disney Night, Chris Tungseth performed "Let It Go" from Frozen.
"I'm really proud of you. I feel like that is the most we've seen you emote," Carrie shared.
"It seemed like you were having fun... You kind of seemed like you were letting go a little bit and I would like to see more of that, if people will vote for Chris."
Keyla Richardson sang "Circle of Life" from The Lion King, which Jennifer previously sang on the show.
"This song is a testimony, and you just performed it like your testimony," Jennifer told the singer, adding, "I hope [singing this song] does the same for you that it did for me."
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Brooks Rosser performed "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie.
Although Brooks messed up the lyrics a little bit at one point, he kept going and remained confident.
"You have such a special sound that does not come around every day," Jennifer said. "And you're brave. You're brave to be here... You're in the right place. You deserve to be here."
Jordan McCullough sang "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas.
Jennifer threw her shoes as a compliment to Jordan, and Carrie called his performance "perfect."
Kyndal Inskeep took the stage with "Butterfly Fly Away" by Miley Cyrus.
"That was the way to step into your light. Remember one thing: You were born enough. That was fabulous," Lionel said.
And Carrie called Kyndal's vocal performance a "beautiful moment of redemption."