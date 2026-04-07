'American Idol' determines Top 11 finalists via two rounds of results
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/07/2026
American Idol determined the Top 11 finalists via two rounds of elimination results during the Season 24 episode that aired Monday night on ABC.
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After an "unprecedented" voting surge forced the show to delay two eliminations last week, the "Songs of Faith" results kicked off the Monday, April 6 episode.
"Last week, your millions of votes came in fast and furious, in a truly unprecedented way," American Idol host Ryan Seacrest began.
"And we held off on your results to make sure every vote was counted. I've got them here in my hand, and we're about to find out who makes your Top 12 to sing for your live votes tonight and which two finalists will leave the competition right now."
Ryan added, "I can tell you that the vote was incredibly close."
Based on America's votes, Ryan said a quick goodbye to Julian Kalel and Jake Thistle, who would have been eliminated at the end of last week's episode.
This left the following Top 12 contestants: Braden Rumfelt, Brooks Rosser, Chris Tungseth, Daniel Stallworth, Hannah Harper, Jesse Findling, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Kyndal Inskeep, Lucas Leon, Philmon Lee, and Rae Boyd.
The Top 12 then took the stage on Monday night for the annual Judges' Song Contest, but this time, there was "a radical 90s twist," according to Ryan.
"They were handpicked by the judges and the finalist chose one of them to sing, but they don't know which judge chose it for them," Ryan explained to viewers.
"They'll find out after they perform. We'll keep score and the winning judge will save someone from tonight's live elimination. Last year, it was a tie between Luke and Lionel. Carrie is ready, though, for redemption!"
However, Lionel ended up winning the Judges' Contest by a landslide. Seven finalists chose Lionel's songs compared to three for Carrie and only two for Luke.
Since Lionel was the winner, it was up to him to decide which of the bottom-two contestants would be saved from elimination.
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The bottom-two contestants were Rae and Jesse.
Neither Carrie or Luke wanted to take any responsibility for letting hopefuls go, and so they didn't help Lionel make his decision.
"Heavy is the crown, man! Heavy is the crown," Carrie quipped.
Lionel therefore explained, "I looked to my wonderful judges for help and security, and they gave me nothing. Nothing! I'm out here all by myself. Pound for pound, both of you did an amazing, amazing job. It's very difficult."
Lionel ultimately made the choice to advance Rae to the Top 11, eliminating Jesse in the process.
"Thank you for your spirit, your energy, your performances and your hard work!" Ryan concluded. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.