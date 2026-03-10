'American Idol' determines Season 24's Top 20 contestants in new "Ohana Round"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/10/2026
American Idol narrowed its Top 30 contestants down to only 20 hopefuls during the show's new "Ohana Round" that aired during the Season 24 episode Monday night on ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
After 30 talented contestants took the stage at Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, HI, three different groups of people got to vote for the Platinum Ticket recipients.
The three groups of voters were the contestants, the Top 30's family members in the audience -- who were nicknamed "the Ohana" by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest -- and a group of "industry experts," including social media influencers and Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber.
The industry experts apparently have a combined 150 million followers on social media.
"The Ohana cannot vote for their own family members, and the Idols cannot vote for themselves," Ryan explained at the end of the two-hour episode.
"It's really about whose performance moved them the most."
The Platinum Ticket winners automatically advanced into the Top 20, who will sing live for home viewer votes.
Since it was on the American Idol judges to round out the Top 20, they had to eliminate 10 contestants as a result.
The Platinum Ticket winners were Jordan McCullough, Brooks Rosser and Kyndal Inskeep.
Jordan's peers had voted for him, and Brooks received his Platinum Ticket thanks to the family members. The industry experts were responsible for voting Kyndal into the live shows.
Carrie, Luke and Lionel proceeded to call out the contestants they picked to advance in the Season 24 competition one by one.
The 17 singers who made the cut were Abayomi, Braden Rumfelt, Chris Tungseth, Daniel Stallworth, Genevieve Heyward, Hannah Harper, Jake Thistle, Jesse Findling, Julian Kalel, Keyla Richardson, Kutter Bradley, Lucas Leon, Madison Moon, Makiyah Mustiful, Philmon Lee, Rae Boyd, and Ruby Rae.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The 10 contestants who were ultimately eliminated from American Idol were Bella Emry, Brenna Brigman, Brianna Yancey, Bryant Thomas, Chloe Lauren, Jacquie Lee, Kiera Howell, Michael Garner, Sheldon Riley, and Tianna Roberts. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.