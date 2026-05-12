Alicia also served as the contestants' mentor for the finale.
Hannah kicked off the night by singing a bluegrass remix of "No One," and Lionel praised her for making the song her own.
"I love how your voice makes everything sound beautiful and tender, like a lullaby. I had a smile on my face the entire time because I could just hear your heart behind it," Carrie told her.
Keyla then took the stage with "Un-thinkable (I'm Ready)."
"I don't know whether I want to be a judge or Papa Richie. I just feel like a proud bird here. I love that I'm showing my kids off... You've been a shining star," Lionel told Keyla.
Jordan belted out "If I Ain't Got You," and the crowd took a while to settle down.
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"I mean, I'm just so proud of your confidence on that," Luke told Jordan.
"I mean, you were throwing little looks and you were like, 'This is my stage!... I've come this far and I've worked so hard. That was great to watch you have so much swagger."
For Round 2, each finalist dedicated a song to his or her hometown.
Hannah sang an original song titled "Married Into This Town" and Lionel thought it was "fantastic."
The performance brought Carrie to tears, as she noted, "You deserve to be here for your voice, for who you are as a person, and for who you are as a mom and a daughter and for your songwriting. I am so proud of you."
"I'm so happy because I look back at your audition and the fact I got put in a place where I could sit behind a desk and see something in you, and I'll never forget working with you and trying to pull more energy out of you," Luke shared with the artist.
"And the fact that I've watched you do it week to week is one of the best journeys I've ever experienced on the show, so, love you."
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Jordan chose to perform "Dear God" by Smokie Norful.
"I take so much pride in saying you are a teacher, you are a preacher, and you are a hell of a singer!" Lionel gushed. "I want to say this: let the congregation say, 'Amen!'"
After Keyla was ousted in third place, only Hannah and Jordan sang an encore performance of their earlier audition songs.
Hannah performed her original song "String Cheese," and Jordan belted out Bethel Music's "Goodness of God."
The three-hour finale was also jam-packed with star-studded performances.