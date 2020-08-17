The couple, who met during "American Idol" Season 16, confirmed Sunday on Instagram that Barrett, 20, is pregnant with a girl.
"And then there were three... Psalm 127:3," Barrett wrote, adding a star, baby and pink bow emoji. "#babyfoehner."
Foehner, 24, had nothing but praise for Barrett in a post on his own account.
"I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! #babyfoehner," he wrote.
