American Idol alum Colton Dixon is a new dad.

The 23-year-old Christian music singer welcomed twins, daughters Athens Elizabeth and Ava Dior, with his wife, Annie Dixon, on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Dixon shared the news Saturday on Instagram.

"Everyone meet Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth Dixon," he wrote.

Annie Dixon confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Baby girls are here," she said. "We have taken a few quiet days to enjoy their presence. Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth, your parents are CRAZY about you!"

Musician Korey Cooper and singers Maddie Zahm, Jordan Feliz and Kolby Koloff were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats guys!!!!! Woohoo!!!" Cooper wrote.

"Congratulations can't wait to meet them!!! They're going to be SO talented," Zahm said.

Dixon and Annie Dixon told People they are "over the moon to experience life with these twin girls."

"They truly are our two little miracles," the couple said.

Dixon and his wife married in January 2016 and announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

"Becoming a dad is something I've always looked forward to. Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished," Dixon told People.

Annie Dixon said becoming a mom is "truly a dream come true."

Annie Dixon shared a baby bump photo in June.

"Just growing these babes over here," she wrote. "I have a feeling they're going to help me grow in many ways #identicaltwins #babygirls."

Dixon placed seventh in American Idol Season 11, which aired in 2012. He is known for the singles "You Are," "More of You" and "All That Matters," and last released a self-titled EP in May.