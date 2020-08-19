American Horror Story star Lily Rabe is a mom of two.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Rabe, 38, secretly welcomed her second child with her partner, actor Hamish Linklater

Rabe's rep confirmed to People that the actress gave birth in June.

Rabe announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week by sharing a throwback photo of herself from May. The picture shows Rabe resting her hand on her baby bump.

"Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask #wearadamnmask #tbt," she captioned the post.

Rabe and Linklater started dating in 2014 and have a 3-year-old daughter together. Rabe announced their daughter's birth on Instagram on International Women's Day in March 2017.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE," she wrote.

Linklater also has a 13-year-old daughter, Lucinda Rose, from a previous relationship.

Rabe is known for her roles on the FX series American Horror Story. She will appear in the new season, Season 10, which actress Leslie Grossman teased on Watch What Happens Live in April.

"It's going to be an excellent, excellent season. Really good," Grossman said.

Linklater is known for playing Andrew on The Crazy Ones and Clark on Legion.