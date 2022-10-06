American Horror Story is an anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Previous seasons were titled Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984 and Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley.
The series was renewed through Season 13 in January 2020.
American Horror Story: NYC will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. Subsequent episodes will be released in pairs on Wednesdays, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.
