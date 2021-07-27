'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire
UPI News Service, 07/27/2021
FX released the trailer for the Season 10 of American Horror Story on Tuesday. American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX and on Hulu the following day.
American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy first announced Season 10's title in March. He promised two stories in one, "One by the sea... one by the sand."
The trailer showcases a mix of creatures and settings. There are aliens, vampires, sharks, and bullets.
Clips also show the vampire and alien making out, the alien dragging the vampire on the beach and the vampire carrying the alien in his arms. There are crashing waves, a lighthouse and a desolate forest road.
