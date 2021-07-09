FX is giving a glimpse of the new anthology series American Horror Stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the preview, "fear takes new form" in the shape of a violence-inducing film, an evil Santa Claus (Trejo), a horned demon and a killer wearing a pig mask.

The show will also feature Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, John Caroll Lynch, Dyllon Burnside, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale and other stars, series creator Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday.

Lourd, Bomer, Grossman and Lynch previously had roles in Murphy's American Horror Story.

Murphy announced McHale, Melton, Burnside and Greetham's casting alongside a photo of the actors in June.

American Horror Stories will have a two-episode premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu, with subsequent episodes to stream Thursdays.