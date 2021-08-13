American Horror Stories will return for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed Friday that FX renewed the American Horror Story spinoff series for Season 2.

"The stories don't stop here. #AHStories will return for another season," Murphy wrote on Instagram.

FX announced the news during Television Critics Association virtual summer press tour. News of the renewal comes ahead of the American Horror Stories Season 1 finale, which airs Aug. 19 on FX on Hulu.

American Horror Stories is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuck. The anthology series tells a different horror story in each episode and stars Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Danny Trejo and Paris Jackson in Season 1.

Season 1 had the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date, according to Murphy.

Season 2 will premiere in 2022.

In addition, American Horror Story will return for a 10th season, American Horror Story: Double Feature, on Aug. 25. The season will be split into two parts, Red Tide and Death Valley.