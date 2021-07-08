FX has announced the American Horror Stories cast.

Series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser for the new anthology series Wednesday that introduces the cast members and their character names.

Matt Bomer will play Michael, with Gavin Creel as Troy, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Aaron Tveit as Adam and Rhenzy Feliz as Chad.

Madison Bailey will portray Kelley, with Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Danny Trejo as Santa, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley and Virgina Gardner as Bernadette.

"And this isn't even the half of it," Murphy wrote. "Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast."

Lourd, Bomer, Grossman and Lynch have previously appeared in Murphy's series American Horror Story.

Murphy had announced McHale, Melton, Burnside and Greetham's casting and shared a photo of the actors in June.

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of the FX series American Horror Story. The series will premiere July 15 on Hulu.