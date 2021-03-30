"American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country," a Starz rep said.
News of the cancellation comes a little over a week after the show's Season 3 finale. Entertainment Weekly said multiplatform viewership declined 65 percent from Season 1 to Season 3.
Sources said there are discussions about an event series or a TV movie to wrap up the series.
Gaiman also has the series Good Omens at Amazon Prime Video. The author is also working on a Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Sandman starring Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie.
