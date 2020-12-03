Ricky Whittle's Shadow Moon rejects his father and settles into a small town in the Season 3 trailer for Starz's American Gods.

Shadow, after telling his father Mr. Wednesday ( Ian McShane ) that he will no longer do his bidding, moves to the peaceful, snowy town of Lakeside, Wis., in the clip released on Thursday.

Shadow tries to carve out his own path and is guided by the Orishas, the gods of his Black ancestors. Shadow will discover, however, that he can't reject being a god.

Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Pablo Schreiber, Demore Barnes and Omid Abtanhi also star in the supernatural drama.

Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson, Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner and Herizen Guardiola are set to guest-star in Season 3.

American Gods, based on executive producer Neil Gaiman 's 2001 novel of the same name, follows the Old Gods of mythology who fall into conflict with the New Gods of technology.

Season 3 will premiere Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.