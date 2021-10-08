Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss are set to star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's play, American Buffalo.

Performances are slated to begin at the Circle in the Square theater on March 22, about two years after the production was sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Pepe is directing the show about a trio of small-time hustlers. It is expected to play a limited run of 16 weeks.

"American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: the hustle and the con are two sides of the same coin," the play's website said.

The play premiered on Broadway in 1977 and was revived off-Broadway in 1981, on Broadway in 1983 and off-Broadway in 2000.

The Fishburne-Rockwell-Criss production was initially set to begin performances in March 2020, but was then postponed until the spring of 2021, however Broadway did not reopen until the summer of 2021.