The 2020 American Black Film Festival will feature Kenya Barris, Gabrielle Union and other celebrity speakers.

Organizers announced a programming slate for this year's festival in a press release Thursday.

ABFF, a festival recognizing achievements in Black film, will take place during a series of virtual events Aug. 21-30.

In addition to Barris and Union, the lineup of speakers includes Stacey Abrams, Mary J. Blige, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Barry Jenkins and Lena Waithe.

The festival will open Aug. 21 with the HBO Short Film Competition and close Aug. 20 with "The Best of American Black Film Festival Awards" ceremony. The awards show is hosted by Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker and will stream on IMDb.com. Presenters include Lee Daniels, Laz Alonso, Beby Smith, Logan Browning and Spike Lee.

Panels include "Conversations with" Blige and Abrams, "Comics on Comedy" hosted by Yvonne Orji and featuring Lil Rey Howery, Starz's Power Book II: Ghost with 50 Cent, and "Black Female Perspectives on Directing and Storytelling."

"We are gratified by the outpouring of industry support for this year's ABFF, creating an opportunity for us to reach a global audience with a broad range of compelling content both live and on demand," ABFF Ventures founder Jeff Friday said.

Programming will consist of a mix of live and on demand content available on abff.com. The 90 films featured will be available on demand for the duration of the festival.