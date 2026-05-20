'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Season 3 premiere announced by Netflix
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/20/2026
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for a third season this summer.
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Netflix has announced that America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' third season will premiere on Tuesday, June 16.
The stakes are higher than ever and the bar has been raised as dancers will be shown competing for only six coveted spots on the Dallas Cowboys' cheerleading team.
A whopping 30 veterans will return to audition for the team this year among a bunch of hopeful newcomers.
Directed by Greg Whiteley, the series will return with a brand new season that will follow the 2025-2026 squad from high-pressure auditions and training camp all the way through the NFL season.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will continue to offer "candid, behind-the-scenes access to one of sports' most iconic teams," according to Netflix.
"As the DCC's global profile grows, the women at the center of it must handle a new level of attention. With incredible opportunities -- the first DCC tour, marquee appearances, and growing social media platforms -- comes heightened scrutiny and demand for perfection," Netflix teased of the new season.
"Against the backdrop of stadium performances and viral moments, the team leans on each other to navigate the spotlight and define their DCC legacies."
Season 2 of America's Sweethearts, which was released for streaming last summer, showed that the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad, after years of fighting and negotiating for better pay, will finally receive a hefty pay raise.
The pay raise is a likely reason why more women than usual will be trying out next season.
Unfair pay for cheerleaders became a topic of discussion in 2018 when former Dallas cheerleader Erica Wilkins had sued the team for her low wages. Erica had claimed the team's mascot, Rowdy, was paid more annually. (Erica's case was settled out of court in 2019).
Being a part of the team apparently requires hours of rehearsals per week, 10 home games per season, halftime performances, and special appearances.
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Prior to America's Sweethearts, CMT had aired Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team from September 2006 through November 2021.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' third season is being produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Campfire Studios.
Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Ross M. Dinerstein, and Rebecca Evans will be serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.