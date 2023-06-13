HOME > America's Got Talent > America's Got Talent 5 Michael Grimm / Instagram

'America's Got Talent' winner Michael Grimm facing "really long road" to recovery after mystery illness

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/13/2023



winner Michael Grimm is in "pretty stable" condition but continues to battle a serious health crisis in the hospital, according to his wife.



ADVERTISEMENT Michael is currently on the path to healing from a mystery condition that had landed him in the ICU and on a ventilator.



The singer's wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, took to Michael's official music page Monday on Instagram and revealed an update on Michael's condition.



"I've been in the thick of it and it's been very stressful. I'm trying to do everything in my power right now just to do right by Michael and get him back to good health," Lucie began.



After thanking fans for their "tremendous outpouring" of support and love, Lucie shared, "Here's the latest: he's no longer sedated. We've taken him off sedation. He's quite a bit more awake now, so that's a really good thing... And Michael's voice is slowly coming back."



Doctors are also weaning Michael off some of his medications, which Lucie noted is a "good and bad" thing.



The process is apparently a "bad" thing, currently, because Michael has been experiencing "hallucinations and confusion and anger and anxiety."



Lucie continued, "The hallucinations have really been the worst part of it, just because he's really now just waking up to reality -- and with the medications causing hallucinations, he's having a hard time distinguishing what's actually in the room and what's not."



Lucie said Michael believing things are happening "that really aren't" has caused a lot of frustration for her husband.



"And he doesn't have a strong enough voice to communicate. His muscles are very weak still... He's nowhere near his normal voice yet, but it is coming back and it's getting stronger every day -- so that's a great thing," Lucie explained.



"Hopefully he won't need too much vocal therapy to get back, but obviously he's nowhere near [being capable of] singing."



Lucie said Michael has days when he doesn't recognize her, which has been "difficult" for her.



"But the doctors say all of these side effects will wear off within a week or so," Lucie said. "[I just] need to be patient. I'm hoping they're not permanent, but they're assuring me that they will wear off. So he is improving."

Lucie pointed out that, due to these side effects, Michael has been having a lot of ups and downs.



"He does really well and then crashes," Lucie said.



"Anyway, it's really difficult for me to watch him go through it, because I'm doing everything I can to make him comfortable. But these are things I can't control and the doctors can't control either."



Lucie said Michael must go through these things to get better.



However, she seemed disappointed that doctors have yet to determine a "definitive cause" of Michael's sudden health decline.



"They were treating one organ at a time, where -- if they found an issue -- they'd fix it," Lucie explained, adding how the process has been "kind of cool" because Michael has essentially "been detoxed" from head to toe.



Lucie said, for example, Michael's system is now clean from the effects of cigarette smoking.



"Hopefully he takes advantage of that," Lucie said with a laugh.



"He has been able to stand, and we were able to get him to take a few steps toward the window the other day, and a couple steps toward the door," Lucie told Michael's followers.



Michael, however, had to use a walker and assistance from two men since his "muscles are really atrophied from being bedridden for 12 days."



"It will take a few days before he's actually walking. He's definitely not doing it on his own at this point, but that's an improvement, too, where he's getting out of bed. And we were able to take the breathing tube out," Lucie shared.



"He's on soft foods, so I'm really trying to get him back into a regular state."



Lucie said the "ultimate goal" is for Michael to speak normally and be physically strong again.



"I don't know if, at this point, the hospital can do much more in that department. They are not a rehabilitative sort of place," Lucie noted, before mentioning how she's working with another facility who has "an excellent reputation."



Lucie said Michael will have great physical therapy, speech therapy, and mental support from this facility.



"We're waiting for him to get strong enough before we transport him there, and that's the update on Michael," Lucie said.



Michael has canceled his performances through July, but Lucie clarified that "does not mean Michael will take the stage in August."



"He still has a really long road ahead of him," Lucie concluded.



In the caption to her post, Lucie provided ways for fans to donate to Michael's medical fees via Paypal, and there will apparently be a benefit concert in her husband's honor on July 9 in Las Vegas.



Lucie revealed last week on social media that Michael had been rushed to the emergency room. She thought at the time he had suffered a stroke.



Nurses therefore put Michael on a ventilator and sedated him so he wouldn't have a real stroke or flatline.



Michael won 's fifth season back in 2010. He had defeated

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

