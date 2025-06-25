'America's Got Talent': Tom Sandoval auditions as acrobats Duo Stardust land Golden Buzzer
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/25/2025
America's Got Talent featured Tom Sandoval winning the judges over with a surprising audition and judge Sofia Vergara hitting her Golden Buzzer for a pair of acrobats during the Season 20 episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.
While Tom didn't receive a Golden Buzzer, the former Vanderpump Rules star earned something even greater -- the judges' respect.
In his background package, Tom mentioned how his Vanderpump Rules scandal, when he had cheated on his co-star and long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, ruined his reputation.
"A couple of years ago, I made some really bad choices and was involved in a very bad cheating scandal," Tom explained to the cameras.
"I let down a lot of people. It pretty much destroyed my life. It was absurd how much coverage and how big [Scandoval] became. Ever since then, everything that I do is completely criticized."
Tom added, "I feel a lot of pressure. I just hope the audience and the judges see who I am as a musician vs. just somebody on a reality show."
Once Tom walked onstage and spoke to the judging panel, Simon recognized him as Lisa Vanderpump's friend. Tom had also starred on Vanderpump Rules for a whopping 11 seasons.
Tom explained how he was labeled "The Most Hated Man in America" by The New York Times.
"It was really, really rough, and I was in a very, very dark place," Tom admitted to the judges.
"I felt as though I had nothing in my life, and this band is the only thing that kept me going. I would love nothing more than for us to tour the world and be the ultimate cover band -- a party band!"
Cameras then flashed to Tom's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson and friend Tom Schwartz cheering and supporting him in the audience.
Before Tom's performance began, the judges whispered about his controversial past.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"What was the scandal?" Sofia asked the other judges.
"He slept with his girlfriend's best friend," Howie replied.
"No wonder nobody likes him then!" Mel B quipped.
But Simon pointed out how he was "not interested" in the gossip at all.
Tom proceeded to sing "Take On Me" by A-ha with his band, The Most Extras.
Tom delivered an energetic performance in which his vocals sounded good and he hit some impressive high notes.
The four judges gave Tom a standing ovation, and Simon repeated, "Wow."
Mel B gushed, "You made me smile. You gave me happy vibes. That's one of my favorite songs, and you guys looked like you were really enjoying yourselves. You're not embarrassed to say you're a cover band. I may need a cover band at my upcoming wedding, so I loved it!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Sofia told Tom that he looked "amazing" onstage in his sparkly green jacket.
"I love the band. I love the energy... You guys brought us joy tonight," Sofia said.
And Howie called Tom "a showman," adding how the former reality TV star clearly takes his music "seriously."
"For me, it was great," Howie noted.
Simon admitted Tom's vocals "weren't great," which made the audience boo.
But on a brighter note, Simon explained, "Not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes it's about staying true to who you are."
All four judges then gave Tom a "yes," and Tom appeared thrilled. Tom said it "meant so much" to see the crowd rooting for him to succeed.
Also during the America's Got Talent broadcast, Sofia hit the Golden Buzzer for a different act, a pair of married acrobats called Duo Stardust comprised of Vlada Kamyshnikova and Yevhenii Yemelianenko.
Duo Stardust had competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2024 but "it didn't go well," according to Vlada.
Yevhenii confessed that their first performance on the Talent franchise disappointed Simon.
But with some changes to their act, Duo Stardust said they believe they can win America's Got Talent this year.
"We need to see Simon again and prove him wrong that we can do even more. We know how painful it is to go home, so we need to prove ourselves this time," Yevhenii said.
For their performance, the pair twirled in silk and performed on roller skates. At one point, Yevhenii twirled Vlada around, with her head nearly hitting the floor each time.
ADVERTISEMENT
The act concluded with pyrotechnics shooting from Vlada's shoes as her partner swung her around high in the air.
Simon gave the pair a standing ovation as well as a thumbs up.
"Wow, wow, wow, wow," Simon said. "Look, I don't want to take the credit for this, because that was you up there, however, I do feel that with constructive criticism, you can make a good act a great act."
Simon added, "I think we did so much better this time. Seriously, that was amazing -- seriously amazing!"
Sofia joked about how Simon probably had nothing to do with making their act so great.
"I think it was in you. I think you know what to do. I think maybe that day he was in a bad mood and he didn't like you," Sofia said.
"It was for real," she continued to gush. "I think that was great. I could see moves that were difficult and different and that are special. I think you deserve this!"
Sofia then hit her Golden Buzzer for the spouses, and gold confetti fell from above as Vlada cried in her partner's arms.
Sofia and Simon both hugged the acrobats, and Sofia congratulated Simon as well as the performers on their huge comeback.