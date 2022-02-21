"America's Got Talent" star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, who dropped out of the show in 2021 due to cancer, has died at the age of 31.

TMZ reported that Marczewski died on Sunday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Marczewski, who was known as Nightbirde onstage, earned a standing ovation from the judge's on "America's Got Talent" along with the Golden Buzzer after she performed her original song titled "It's Okay."

She had to leave the show in August, due to her battle with cancer.

Marczewksi then continued to update fans on Instagram.

"Our Condolences goes out to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

"@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics," "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel added in a Twitter posting.

"As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."