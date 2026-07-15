'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara uses final Golden Buzzer of Season 21 on Ukrainian aerialist
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2026
America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara pressed the tenth -- and final -- Golden Buzzer of the audition phase for Ukrainian aerialist Veronika Goroshkova during the episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.
On the season's sixth episode, Sofia used the remaining Golden Buzzer to advance Veronika, who took the stage with an extremely athletic and dangerous aerial pole routine in which she spun, twisted and showed off her flexibility without a harness or safety net below her.
Veronika also performed behind the judges' table, giving the judges and audience a new perspective.
Before taking the stage, Veronika told the AGT cameras, "When I was a little girl in Ukraine, I always wanted to be onstage. My mom, she always taught me to chase my dreams."
Veronika said she left Ukraine four years ago to pursue her dream in the United States.
"I moved to America. It was so hard to leave my family, but I'm so excited my mother can come to see my performance on America's Got Talent," Veronika said.
Veronika said her mother is more like a sister or best friend to her.
"Not only does she give me support, but I feel like she understands me," Veronika shared.
"I've been doing this act all my life. I always wished to be on America's Got Talent. It was my dream to be a part of this show. It's my chance to show the world what I can do."
When Veronika stood in front of the judges, she told Howie that she believes she can win the $1 million this season.
Veronika then wowed the judges and audience with her courage, skillset and grace.
"Wow," Simon mouthed as Veronika effortlessly glided up and down the pole.
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"Amazing!" Sofia shouted.
All four judges gave Veronika a standing ovation and the crowd went wild after her routine.
"You mentioned [wanting to be in] the Olympics. That felt like a gold medal performance," Simon told the aerialist.
"It really did," Howie agreed.
"Your showmanship, it was so difficult," Simon added.
"I loved the way you put the stage there," he continued, "so we were watching [your skills] from a different perspective. You see how hard and dangerous this was. I think that was perfection!"
Sofia then gushed about how she was "really, really into" the performance.
"I mean, we were at a weird angle to look at it," Sofia admitted.
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After the crowd booed, Sofia continued, "And we've seen a lot of these acts," seemingly suggesting she wasn't a fan of the audition.
However, Sofia went on to confess, "I don't know why I have this feeling, like, I'm going to do this right now!"
Sofia proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer for Veronika.
Sofia called her performance "spectacular," and then the girl's mother ran onstage to hug and congratulate her.
Sofia noted that the act was "amazing," adding, "I couldn't believe what was happening right in front of my eyes."
Sofia noted how the act was so dangerous yet Veronika was performing "with a smile" the entire time.
"She was making it look so easy! But I know it wasn't," Sofia acknowledged.
"I know it takes years and years of preparation to be this good. She was going to make it without me [in the competition] anyways, but I just wanted to give her a little push!"
Veronika was overjoyed and eventually told Terry backstage, "I can't believe this because for me it's like magic."
Sofia's other Golden-Buzzer act this season was Lara D, a young singer from Australia.
Howie gave his Golden Buzzers to Hundred Fingers, a coordinated 10-person magic act led by former AGT contestant Yu Hojin, and Luke Taleno, a street rapper who took the stage with an original track.
Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer this season for Isaac Atkins, an Army Sergeant and vocalist, as well as Mackenzie Sol, a pop singer.
Simon's Golden-Buzzer acts were Lai Noelle, a 14-year-old singer who delivered a mature performance, and Ruben Roldan Bustos, a one-legged parkour athlete who does high-flying stunts.
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And Terry awarded the Golden Buzzer to Acro Canine Crew, a high-tech acrobatic group that integrates dogs, and Royal Lasers, a trio of former AGT residency dancers who produce laser-choreographed routines.