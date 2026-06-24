On the season's fourth episode, Simon pressed his second Golden Buzzer for Ruben Roldan Bustos, a 23-year-old from Malaga, Spain.
Ruben was accompanied by a friend who translated his Spanish into English for the audience.
Ruben's friend explained that Ruben had set out to "prove that the limits are in our minds" and that he was going to "break those limits on the stage."
"He lives in a small village, so he never thought that he's going to be here doing something that he loves, but he's the hardest working person that I know. He's so humble, but this competition means everything to him. It could change his life forever; he wants to win," the friend added.
Once the pair walked onstage, Ruben admitted he was a little nervous. He said his dream was to inspire people and travel around the world doing parkour.
Video footage then captured Ruben outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where he tore off a pant leg, revealing that one of his legs is prosthetic. As if that weren't impressive enough, he then removed the prosthetic.
Ruben did his entire routine on one leg. Outside the theater, he jumped from handrail to handrail, showing off his agility and gymnastic skills. Ruben then brought his act indoors, balancing on a beam and whipping around uneven bars.
Ruben received a standing ovation from all four judges as well as the audience.
"Wow!" Howie said.
"Incredible!" Terry shouted backstage.
"Wow, wow, wow, Ruben, that was amazing -- espectacular, benissimo," Sofia gushed before asking what happened to his limb.
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"I had an accident when I was a child. I live in the countryside, so I had an accident with a tractor," he explained.
"Well, obviously you're doing very well! That was amazing!" Sofia said.
"That was bloody fantastic," Simon chimed in.
"I have so much respect for your talent and your courage, and I'm going to do -- that!"
Simon leaned in and hit the Golden Buzzer. He told Ruben minutes later that his audition was "sensational" and "seriously incredible."
Ruben proceeded to walk backstage, and he was very emotional.
"I don't know where we are now!" Ruben said.
Simon concluded that he was totally "blown away" by that routine.
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Later in AGT's fourth episode, Mackenzie Sol, a 25-year-old singer from Newcastle, England, revealed he had auditioned for Simon 21 years earlier on The X Factor UK when he was just four years old.
"That moment, in that room, was when I knew I wanted to be a singer," Mackenzie said.
"The age limit was 16, so I knew it wasn't really possible."
At the time, Simon said, "In 12 years time, you're through."
Mackenzie, who brought his whole family with him to the audition, said it was really hard to make it as a singer in his small town.
"Hopefully, I don't go out there and make a fool of myself," Mackenzie said.
When Mackenzie walked onstage, he said he had been "singing in my local clubs and pubs and just doing what I can" to support himself over the last few years.
Mackenzie also let Simon know that he had auditioned for The X-Factor before.
"I swear I was about to say we'd met. I remember people! So, what happened?" Simon asked.
Mackenzie replied, "I was four."
After everyone laughed, Mackenzie said it was a great experience.
"Obviously, I got to meet you and I am here today to do my thing," he noted.
Simon told Mackenzie that he looked amazing.
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Mackenzie then sang sombr's breakout hit "Back to Friends" as an R&B ballad. He slowed down the tempo and showed off some vocal runs as well as his falsetto.
Mackenzie received a standing ovation from all the judges.
"I think you are absolutely, extraordinarily fabulous," Mel B told the artist.
"And I'm glad I got to speak first because I'm going to do this."
Mel hit her second Golden Buzzer of the season, and Mackenzie appeared ecstatic and stunned.
Mel B told Mackenzie that he has "so much heart and feeling" when he sings. She also praised him for hitting every note and delivering a "brilliant" performance.
Mackenzie has more than 12 million TikTok followers, and he also previously auditioned for American Idol in 2024. Mackenzie had made the Top 20 on Season 22 but didn't make it past the Top 14.
The other Golden Buzzers of the America's Got Talent season so far belong to singer Sgt. Isaac Atkins, singer Lai Noelle, Acro Canine Crew, singer Lara D, and magician act Hundred Finger. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.