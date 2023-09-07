'America's Got Talent' sends Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani to Season 18 finale
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/07/2023
America's Got Talent advanced two Golden Buzzer acts, Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, from the "Qualifiers" round to Season 18's finals and eliminated nine acts during Wednesday night's episode on NBC.
In the "Qualifiers" round, 55 acts are divided into five groups of 11, and there will be a total of five weeks of performance shows and results. Each week, acts are hoping to advance to the America's Got Talent finale.
America's vote determines which two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win spots in the America's Got Talent finale.
Those two finalist acts were Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani.
Warrior Squad was therefore eliminated from the competition.
The "Qualifiers 1" kicked off on August 22, with Sofia's "Golden Buzzer" recipient, singer Lavender Darcangelo, making the cut. The memorable dog act of Adrian Stoica & Hurricane also made it to the AGT finals.
The "Qualifiers 2," which aired on August 30, featured stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and French dance act Murmuration advancing in the competition.
The winner of America's Got Talent this year will participate in the "AGT Superstars Live" stage show in Las Vegas.