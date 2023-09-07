America's Got Talent advanced two Golden Buzzer acts, Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, from the "Qualifiers" round to Season 18's finals and eliminated nine acts during Wednesday night's episode on NBC.

In the "Qualifiers" round, 55 acts are divided into five groups of 11, and there will be a total of five weeks of performance shows and results. Each week, acts are hoping to advance to the America's Got Talent finale.

America's vote determines which two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win spots in the America's Got Talent finale.

Since the decision in is viewers' hands, America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara only offer praise, criticism or advice for the acts following their performances.

During Tuesday night's "Qualifiers 3" performance episode, 11 more acts took the stage for votes.

In addition to Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani, those 11 acts included comedian and pianist Barry Brewer Jr., aerialist and sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, and tap dancer Justin Jackson.

Brass group MOS also took the stage, along with violinist Philip Bowen, dance group Phil Wright & Parent Jam, singer Summer Rios, magician Trigg Watson, and acrobatic group Warrior Squad.

Mzansi Youth Choir had received the audience's Golden Buzzer, and Simon had pushed his Golden Buzzer for Putri Ariani.

The Top 5 acts of the night were unveiled on Wednesday night's broadcast: MOS, Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani, Philip Bowen and Warrior Squad.

The following six acts were therefore eliminated: Barry Brewer Jr., Herwan Legaillard, Justin Jackson, Phil Wright & Parent Jam, singer Summer Rios, and magician Trigg Watson.

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews later revealed that the Top 3 acts -- the performers who had received the most home viewer votes -- were Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani, and Warrior Squad.

But only two acts could make it into America's Got Talent's upcoming Season 18 finale.

Those two finalist acts were Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani.
Warrior Squad was therefore eliminated from the competition.

The "Qualifiers 1" kicked off on August 22, with Sofia's "Golden Buzzer" recipient, singer Lavender Darcangelo, making the cut. The memorable dog act of Adrian Stoica & Hurricane also made it to the AGT finals.

The "Qualifiers 2," which aired on August 30, featured stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and French dance act Murmuration advancing in the competition.

The winner of America's Got Talent this year will participate in the "AGT Superstars Live" stage show in Las Vegas.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

