'America's Got Talent' sends Ahren Belisle and Murmuration to Season 18 finale and ousts a "Golden Buzzer"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/31/2023
America's Got Talent advanced stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and French dance act Murmuration from the "Qualifiers" round to Season 18's finals and eliminated nine acts -- including a "Golden Buzzer" recipient -- during Wednesday night's episode on NBC.
In the "Qualifiers" round, 55 acts are divided into five groups of 11, and there will be a total of five weeks of performance shows and results. Each week, acts are hoping to advance to the America's Got Talent finale.
America's vote determines which two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win spots in the America's Got Talent finale.
The "Qualifiers 1" kicked off last week on August 22, with Sofia's "Golden Buzzer" recipient, singer Lavender Darcangelo, and the memorable dog act of Adrian Stoica & Hurricane making it to the AGT finals.
During Tuesday night's "Qualifiers 2" performance episode, 11 more acts took the stage for votes.
Those 11 acts included stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, singer Alfie Andrew, sword swallower Andrew Stanton, singer Dani Kerr, comedian and dancer Erica Coffelt, and French dance group Murmuration.
Magician Ryland Petty also took the stage, along with singing act Sharpe Family Singers, rock band Steel Panther, acrobatic trio Three G, and the musical act of Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.
Murmuration was Howie's Golden Buzzer recipient, and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was AGT host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer.
The Top 5 acts of the night were unveiled on Wednesday night's broadcast: Ahren Belisle, Alfie Andrew, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Murmuration, and Ryland Petty.
The following six acts were therefore eliminated: Andrew Stanton, Dani, Erica Coffelt, Sharpe Family Singers, Three G, and Steel Panter.
Terry later revealed that the Top 3 acts -- the performers who received the most votes -- were Ahren Belisle, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, and Murmuration.